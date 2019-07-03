Students bring Aesop’s ‘Fables’ to stage at St. Edmond’s Academy

WILMINGTON – Several students started the summer on a theatrical note, taking part in Shoestring Productions of Brandywine Valley‘s annual summer showcase. This year, the group performed ‘Fables,” based on the work of Aesop.

The original musical traveled around northern New Castle County the last week of June, with the final two performances taking place at St. Edmond’s Academy in Brandywine Hundred. The fables included “Country Mouse, City Mouse,” “The Nurse and the Wolf,” “The Noisy Crowded House,” “The Rich Woman’s Dress,” “The Man, the Boy and the Donkey,” and “The Milkmaid and the Bucket.”

This was the first of several summer theater experiences for Shoestring Productions.