The Dialog — Catholic publication and news website in Wilmington — sales person needed

Do you have sales experience? Are you looking for work that will put your skills to use? The Dialog is seeking a commission-based sales rep for its print and digital advertising department.

If you understand the value of our biweekly newspaper and our growing real-time news website, you are in the perfect position to bolster your income and contribute to The Dialog and thedialog.org, the news arm of the Diocese of Wilmington.

Interested candidates should email a brief message and resume to General Manager Joseph Owens at jowens@thedialog.org. Please write SALES in the subject line.

No phone calls, please.