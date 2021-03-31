Christian Colmery strikes out 10 as Saint Mark’s prevails over Archmere on diamond, 4-1: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN — Christian Colmery threw six innings of three-hit baseball, and Saint Mark’s took advantage of five Archmere errors in a 4-1 victory on March 30. With the win, the Spartans improved to 4-0 on the season.

Colmery relied primarily on fastballs against the Auks, going away from it only a handful of times in his 83 pitches. The first batter of the game sent a popup behind first base, where the second baseman made a running catch, but the only balls to leave the infield after that were the Auks’ three hits. Colmery struck out 10 in his six innings with his brother, former Spartans standout and current University of Delaware pitcher Austin, in attendance.

Archmere starting pitcher Matt Benson was solid, allowing one fewer hit than his counterpart. The Auks, however, were undone by defensive miscues.

The Spartans struck first in the bottom of the third, scoring without a hit. Jaden Todd was hit by a pitch with one out, and he moved to second on a groundout and third on a wild pitch. The next batter, Ben Anderson, grounded a ball that went under the glove of an infielder, allowing Todd to cross the plate.

Saint Mark’s added their other three runs in the fourth. Reid Dalton reached on a fielder’s choice, taking third on an error that allowed Max O’Neal to get on safely. Ryan Farina drove in Dalton with a bloop single, the Spartans’ first knock. Todd was safe on an error, allowing O’Neal to come home, and Garrett Quinn drove in the third run of the inning on a groundout.

Edwin Mousley ripped a double to open the Auks’ half of the fifth. He took third on a groundout and scored when Benson grounded out.

Steve Mann pitched the seventh inning for the save.

Saint Mark’s is off until April 7, when they face St. Elizabeth at Canby Park at 4 p.m.

Benson finished with five strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Dan Storm pitched 1.2 innings, retiring all five batters he faced, four via strikeout. The Auks (1-1) will play at Milford on April 6 at noon.

All photos by Mike Lang.