Thirty-eight seniors graduate from St. Elizabeth High School on June 1

WILMINGTON — St. Elizabeth High School graduated 38 seniors during commencement exercises held June 1 in the Sister Mary Ellen Hussey Gymnasium. Bishop Koenig presided.

Craig Sweeney was the valedictorian, and Alexander Soto was the salutatorian. Sweeney shared departmental honors in social studies with Ahshira Wilson. Sweeney and Soto received honors in mathematics, along with James Adair. Soto was recognized for excellence in English.

Dominic Rufo earned the Jennifer Forester Memorial Award for exemplifying Benedictine spirit and Viking pride. Reid Fallers received the Shirley Bounds Spirit of Giving Award for demonstrating the spirit of giving back to the community.

Za’Mylah Seda-Owens and Adair received the Principal’s Award, which recognizes character, honesty and integrity throughout one’s high school career. The Vy. Rev. Roger DiBuo’s Pastor’s Award, for service to church and school community, went to Hannah Griffith and Myles Orr.

Kennedi Fawcett-Haley merited the St. Scholastica Spirit of the School Award for best exemplifying the pillars of prayer, dignity of work, service, hospitality, lifelong learning and respect for all. The St. Benedict Award for best demonstrating the Rule of St. Benedict as an example of peace, community, prayer, balance and stability went to Christopher Reilly.

Reid Fallers received the Be the Light Scholarship, presented by Jesus House in memory of alumnus Christopher Malmgren.

Other departmental honors went to Reilly, science; Adair, Sweeney, Soto and Orr, world language; Braden Carroll and Wilson, visual arts; Mylie Michalkiewicz, religious studies; Griffith, chorus and vocal activity; and Rufo, performing arts.

The St. Sebastian Award for the boy and girl who demonstrate excellence in the classroom and in athletics went to Skylar Bolden and Reilly.

The following students received the St. Francis de Sales Medal from the Diocese of Wilmington. Adair, Bolden, Fawcett-Haley, Griffith, Stephen “Joey” Hilton, Ellie Koontz, Reilly, Soto, Sweeney and Wilson.

The graduates were accepted into more than 90 colleges and universities, receiving scholarships and grants in excess of $3.3 million. Thirty-five will attend college, while three are entering the trades or apprenticeships. Twelve seniors participated in this year’s dual enrollment program, collectively earning 56 college credits.

Nine students completed more than 200 hours of community service, a milestone noted by a blue graduation cord. They were Griffith, Orr, Hilton, Jade McDaniel, Rufo, Wilson, Jayden Gonzalez-McNulty, Sweeney and Fallers.

English teacher Robin Hayden was recognized for 33 years at St. Elizabeth High School. She is retiring this year.