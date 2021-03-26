WATCH: Diocese of Wilmington Youth Leadership Team ministry reflects on ‘Way of the Cross’

Join the Diocesan Youth Leadership Team as they reflect on St. Alphonsus Liguori’s “Way of the Cross.” Click here for video.

“We are so thankful for our leaders from Our Mother of Sorrows/St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Parish, Padua Academy, St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church, Saints Peter & Paul Parish and School- SSPP, Resurrection Parish, St. John the Beloved Parish, and Church of the Good Shepherdfor making the video possible,” said a statement from the team.

“The YLT is thankful for all of the prayers and support this year, and we pray that your Holy Week and Easter are prayerful, peaceful, and joyful! God bless you!”