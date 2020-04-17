WATCH: Holy Angels School of Newark students give heartfelt thanks to school staff during Coronavirus pandemic

Parents and students at Holy Angels school in Newark put together a video to show their appreciation to staff at the parish school as everyone deals with the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, Holy Angels school families and staff have been spreading joy and thanks to the staff at Nemours/Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children by making cards for staff lockers and to be placed around the hospital to remind people the “angels” are grateful for their service and praying for them.

They also have been dropping off snacks for staff.