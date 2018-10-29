Wilmington native Sister Mary George Barlow dies at 89

WILMINGTON – A Mass of Christian Burial for Sister Mary George Barlow will be celebrated Nov. 2 at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington. Sister Mary George, a Daughter of Charity for 69 years, died Oct. 25 at Christiana Hospital.

A Wilmington native, Sister Mary George, 89, who was baptized Madeline Elizabeth, graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1946 and entered her congregation from St. Patrick Parish in Wilmington in 1948. She had a long career in education and congregational administration. In the Diocese of Wilmington, she served as director of parish outreach and a parish home visitor for St. Peter Cathedral at the end of her years in active ministry.

Sister Mary George taught in Virginia, Washington, D.C., and New York. She served as a local community superior in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, and as a provincial council member.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary; brothers George and Francis Barlow; and sisters Ellen Anklin, Mary Steffenberg, Jean Casey and Catherine Day. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Evelyn “Chevy” Barlow, of North Carolina, and by nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Cathedral of St. Peter on Nov. 1 from 4-6 p.m., with a prayer service to follow. The funeral Mass is the next day at 11 a.m., and burial will be in the Daughters of Charity’s Sacred Heart Cemetery, Emmitsburg, Md. Donations in Sister Mary George’s name can be made to St. Peter Cathedral School, 310 W. Sixth St., Wilmington, DE 19801.