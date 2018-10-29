Bishop Malooly says Pittsburgh victims will be remembered at convocation, Masses

Bishop W. Francis Malooly has condemned the violent rampage that left 11 dead in Pittsburgh and said all Catholics stand with their Jewish brothers and sisters in opposition to hatefulness and in support of religious peace and freedom.

“I express my solidarity with the entire Jewish community in Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland in the wake of the tragic murders at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania,” the bishop said. “I ask that all Catholics join in prayer for victims of this anti-Semitic violence and their families.”

Bishop Malooly said the diocese is hosting a convocation Nov. 3 in Ocean City, Md., for church leaders and will offer prayers for the victims of the most recent violent outbreak.

“Catholic leaders from all of our parishes will meet at the Ocean City Convention Center for a convocation in recognition of the 150th anniversary of the founding of the Diocese of Wilmington,” the bishop said. “At that convocation, all of us gathered will join in prayer for the victims, their families, and for peace in our country and world. I ask that this petition be remembered in the general intercession at all Masses in Catholic churches in Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore this coming weekend.

“We stand with all people of good will against all forms of prejudice, violence, and hate, and pray that one day, all of God’s sons and daughters will live in love and peace.”

The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington includes 56 parishes, 18 missions and 36 schools serving the state of Delaware and the nine counties of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The diocese is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a year-long celebration that will culminate on March 3, 2019. Information is available at www.cdow.org/150th.