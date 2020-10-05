Neumann University named a Catholic college of distinction; offers grant to graduates of Catholic high schools

Neumann University has been recognized as a Catholic College of Distinction by the Colleges of Distinction 2020-21 guide for college-bound students.

In addition, the university was listed as a Pennsylvania College of Distinction and was cited for excellence in business, education, nursing, and career preparation.

Neumann University is a Catholic college in the Franciscan tradition, founded in 1965 by the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia . Its core values are reverence, integrity, service, excellence, and stewardship.

Founded in 2000, Colleges of Distinction lists only those institutions that meet four criteria: engaged students, great teaching, vibrant community, and successful outcomes.

It cites Neumann University for its collaborative learning, strong liberal arts curriculum, professional career preparation, required internships, and many opportunities for community service. The guide also notes Neumann’s year-round study abroad programs and several 4+1 academic majors, which allow students to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees in five years.

Colleges of Distinction highlights the availability of several majors, graduates of which are in demand in the marketplace: cybersecurity, data science and analytics, nursing, and health sciences.

“The guide also recognizes the positive impact on campus life of 24 NCAA Division III teams and a host of student activities such as campus ministry, a radio station and student government,” said Francesca Reed, Neumann’s vice president for enrollment management and marketing.

“For fall 2021, Neumann has introduced a $3,000 grant, available to any student who graduates from a Catholic high school,” she added. “This grant makes Neumann University even more affordable for students interested in continuing their education in a Catholic environment.”

The college guide also lists Neumann’s geographical proximity to Philadelphia, New York and Washington, DC, as an opportunity for entertainment and professional internships.