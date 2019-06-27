Catholic Charities USA accepting donations online to help migrant children

Catholic Charities USA is accepting donations online to help its agencies along the U.S. border with Mexico meet basic needs and ensure that migrant children “are being treated with care and kindness” as the humanitarian crisis there grows, the agency said in an announcement. “Donate to help our border agencies meet basic needs of immigrant children and their families. Without additional funding, Catholic Charities agencies struggle to meet the growing needs of the migrant crisis at the border.”

On the website https://www.catholiccharitiesusa.org/border-crisis, there is a tab labeled: “Donate now to help migrant children.” 100% of these donations go directly to CCUSA agencies helping migrant families along the border. “It is extremely painful to learn how much these people have suffered to get this far and we remain steadfast in providing assistance at the border,” said Dominican Sister Donna Markham, president and CEO of Catholic Charities USA.