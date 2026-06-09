Ocean City Lady Knights Auxiliary ‘Bingo with a Heart’ raises $7,100 for Joseph House

The Ocean City Lady Knights Auxiliary presented a donation of $7,100 to the Joseph House on June 1, representing proceeds from the organization’s successful “Bingo With A Heart” Fundraiser held at the end of April.

The check was presented to Sister Virginia Peckham of the Joseph House, whose organization provides compassionate assistance and support to individuals and families in need throughout the region.

The Ocean City Lady Knights Auxiliary extends its sincere gratitude to everyone who attended the fundraiser, purchased tickets, volunteered their time, donated prizes, and supported the event. The overwhelming generosity of the community made this contribution possible.

“Events like Bingo With A Heart demonstrate the power of people coming together to make a difference,” said Kimberly Bean, Event Chairwoman for the fundraiser. “We are honored to support the important work of the Joseph House and grateful to everyone who helped make this event such a success.”

The Ocean City Lady Knights Auxiliary is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the community through charitable outreach, volunteerism, and support of local organizations that assist those in need.

For more information about the Ocean City Lady Knights Auxiliary, visit the organization’s Facebook page or contact the Auxiliary directly.