St. Joseph on the Brandywine Parish seeks Director of Religious Education

Director of Religious Education

St. Joseph on the Brandywine Parish in Wilmington is seeking a part-time (25 hours per week; benefits available) Director of Religious Education to develop, implement and evaluate all formal Religious Education in the Parish: K-9 (125 students) through Adult Faith Formation and RCIA. The Director is responsible for recruiting, orienting, and training Catechists in addition to coordinating the parish sacramental program for student candidates who attend the Parish Religious Education Program. There is a part time secretary to assist with duties.

Minimum required qualifications will include:

Practicing Catholic in good standing committed to the authentic teachings of the Catholic Faith.

Master’s degree in Religious Education or Theology and knowledge, skills, and abilities obtained through five years of parish experience or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Mail cover letter and resume to: Monsignor Joseph Rebman

10 Old Church Road

Wilmington, DE 19807

DEADLINE TO APPLY: JULY 31, 2020