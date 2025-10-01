Pope Leo XIV asks for respect in debate about Chicago archdiocese plans to honor Illinois Senator Dick Durbin

VATICAN CITY — Asked about some Catholics’ criticism of the Archdiocese of Chicago giving an award to Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, Pope Leo XIV said, “I would ask first and foremost that there be greater respect for one another.”

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich of Chicago had been scheduled to give Durbin, a Catholic, a “Lifetime Achievement Award” for his work on immigration issues in early November. According to OSVNews, at least 10 U.S. bishops publicly criticized the idea because of the senator’s support of legalized abortion.

Not long after the pope made his comments, Cardinal Cupich announced that Durbin had declined the award.

Leaving Castel Gandolfo Sept. 30 to return to the Vatican, the pope stopped to speak with a small group of reporters.

One asked about the controversy over honoring Durbin.

“I’m not terribly familiar with the particular case,” the pope said before adding, “I think that it is very important to look at the overall work that a senator has done during, if I’m not mistaken, 40 years of service in the United States Senate.”

“I understand the difficulty and the tensions, but I think, as I myself have spoken in the past, it’s important to look at many issues that are related to what is the teaching of the church,” he said, responding in English.

“Someone who says I am against abortion but says I am in favor of the death penalty is not really pro-life,” the pope said. “Someone who says that I am against abortion, but I am in agreement with the inhuman treatment of immigrants who are in the United States, I don’t know if that’s pro-life.”

“They are very complex issues,” Pope Leo said, and “I don’t know if anyone has all the truth on them.”

“But I would ask first and foremost that there be greater respect for one another and that we search together both as human beings — in that case as American citizens or citizens of the state of Illinois — as well as Catholics, to say we really need to really look closely at all of these ethical issues and to find the way forward as a church,” the pope said.

“Church teaching on each one of those issues is very clear,” he said.

Pope Leo also was asked about the meeting U.S. President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had Sept. 30 with 800 top U.S. military officials and Hegseth’s comment that “the only mission of the newly restored Department of War is this: warfighting, preparing for war and preparing to win, unrelenting and uncompromising in that pursuit.

“To ensure peace, we must prepare for war,” Hegseth said.

Pope Leo said, “This way of speaking is worrying because it shows an increase in tension, and also this vocabulary of changing the Minister of Defense to the Minister of War. Let’s hope it’s just a way of speaking.”

Reporters also asked the pope about the peace plan proposed by the United States to end the fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The plan calls for a ceasefire, Hamas’ releasing hostages and returning the bodies of those who have died, Israel releasing some prisoners and allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Pope Leo said, “Let’s hope they accept it — so far, it seems to be a realistic proposal. It is important that there is a ceasefire and the release of hostages.”

The plan includes “interesting” elements, he said. “We hope Hamas accepts it within the established timeframe.”