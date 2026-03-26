Pope Leo XIV urges dialogue as Israel-Iran conflict intensifies: ‘Hatred is on the rise, violence is getting worse’

Pope Leo XIV renewed his appeal for a ceasefire in the ongoing U.S. and Israel-Iran war in comments to journalists in Castel Gandolfo on the night of March 24, urging leaders to pursue dialogue over military force.

“I want to renew my call for a ceasefire, to work toward peace, not through weapons, but through dialogue, and to genuinely seek a solution that benefits everyone,” the pope told journalists gathered outside the Apostolic Palace in Castel Gandolfo on the 25th day of the war.

The pope, who regularly spends Tuesdays at the palace outside of Rome, approached reporters and delivered the appeal without taking questions.

“Right now, hatred is on the rise, violence is getting worse, there are over a million displaced people, and so many have lost their lives,” Pope Leo said.

“We want to pray for peace, but I urge all authorities to truly engage in dialogue and resolve these issues.”

The following day, on March 25, Iran dismissed an American ceasefire proposal, issuing a counterproposal of its own while launching additional attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab countries.

According to The Associated Press, the war has claimed more than 1,500 lives in Iran and over 1,000 in Lebanon, along with 16 in Israel and 13 U.S. military personnel. An unspecified number of civilians have also been killed in the Gulf region, on both land and sea.

In Iran and Lebanon, millions of people have been displaced since the conflict began.

The pope did not specify which parties he was addressing in his appeal, but called broadly on “all authorities” to engage in meaningful negotiation.