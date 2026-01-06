‘The faithfulness of God continues to amaze us’ — Pope Leo XIV’s Epiphany homily for the close of the Jubilee of Hope

Pope Leo XIV presided over the rite of the closing of the Holy Door in St. Peter’s Basilica Jan. 6, 2026, officially ending the Jubilee of Hope which began Christmas Eve 2024. He also presided over Mass for the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord in the basilica. Below is the text of his homily.

Dear brothers and sisters,

The gospel (cf. Mt 2:1-12) described for us the great joy the Magi experienced when they saw the star once again (cf. v. 10), and at the same time how Herod and all in Jerusalem were troubled by their searching (cf. v. 3). Indeed, every time sacred scripture speaks of God manifesting himself, it does not hide the contrasting reactions, such as joy and agitation, resistance and obedience, fear and longing. Today we celebrate the Epiphany of the Lord, aware that in his presence nothing stays the same. This marks the beginning of hope, for God reveals himself and nothing remains unchanged. His presence puts an end to that type of melancholic complacency which causes people endlessly to say, “There is nothing new under the sun” (Eccles 1:9). Something new begins which determines the present and the future, as the prophet announced: “Arise, shine; for your light has come, and the glory of the Lord has risen upon you” (Is 60:1).

It is surprising that Jerusalem, a city which has witnessed many new beginnings, is troubled. Within the city, those who study the scriptures and think they have all the answers seem to have lost the ability to ask questions and cultivate a sense of longing. Indeed, the city is frightened of those who, moved by hope, come to it from afar; the city seems fearfully threatened by what should instead bring great joy. This reaction also challenges us as a church.

The Holy Door of this basilica, which today is the last to be closed, has seen a stream of innumerable men and women, pilgrims of hope, journeying toward the new Jerusalem, the city whose doors are always open (cf. Rev 21:25). Who were these men and women, and what motivated them? At the end of this Jubilee year, the spiritual searching of our contemporaries, much richer than perhaps we can comprehend, invites us to earnest reflection. Millions of them crossed the threshold of the church. What did they find? What was in their hearts, their questions, their feelings? Yes, the Magi still exist today. They are the people who sense the need to go out and search, accepting the risks associated with their journey, especially in a troubled world like ours that may be unpleasant and dangerous in many ways.

The ancients referred to homo viator, and indeed all of our lives are a journey. The Gospel challenges the Church not to be afraid of this phenomenon, but to appreciate it, and orient it toward God who sustains us. He is a God who can unsettle us because he does not remain firmly in our hands like the idols of silver and gold; instead, he is alive and life-giving, like the Baby whom Mary cradled in her arms and whom the wise men adored. Holy places like cathedrals, basilicas and shrines, which have become Jubilee pilgrimage destinations, must diffuse the aroma of life, the unforgettable realization that another world has begun.

Let us ask ourselves: is there life in our church? Is there space for something new to be born? Do we love and proclaim a God who sets us on a journey?

In the gospel reading, Herod fears for his throne and is agitated about those things that he feels are beyond his control. He tries to take advantage of the wishes of the Magi by manipulating their quest. He is ready to lie, he is willing to do anything. Fear does indeed blind us. Conversely, the joy of the gospel liberates us. It makes us prudent, yes, but also bold, attentive and creative; it beckons us along ways that are different to those already traveled.

The Magi bring a simple and essential question to Jerusalem: “Where is he who has been born?” (Mt 2:2). How important it is that those who pass through the doors of the church perceive therein that the Messiah has just been born, that a community gathers in which hope springs forth, and that a story of life is unfolding! The jubilee reminds us that we can start anew, indeed, that we are still at the beginning and that the Lord wants his presence to grow among us as God-with-us. Yes, God challenges the existing order, for he has plans that inspire his prophets even today. God is determined to rescue us from both old and new forms of slavery. He involves young and old, poor and rich, men and women, saints and sinners in his works of mercy, and in the wonders of his justice. Although the Lord does so quietly, he already makes his kingdom sprout forth everywhere in the world.

How many epiphanies we have been given and how many more could be given to us! Yet they must lead us away from the intentions of a Herod, from fears that are always ready to be turned into aggression. “From the days of John the Baptist until now the kingdom of heaven has suffered violence, and the violent take it by force” (Mt 11:12). This mysterious expression of Jesus, reported in the Gospel of Matthew, cannot but make us think of the many conflicts by which men resist and even damage the new things that God has in store for everyone. Loving and seeking peace means protecting what is holy and, consequently, that which is newly born like a small, vulnerable, fragile baby. Around us, a distorted economy tries to profit from everything. We see how the marketplace can turn human yearnings of seeking, traveling and beginning again into a mere business. Let us ask ourselves: has the jubilee taught us to flee from this type of efficiency that reduces everything to a product and human beings to consumers? After this year, will we be better able to recognize a pilgrim in the visitor, a seeker in the stranger, a neighbor in the foreigner, and fellow travelers in those who are different?

The way in which Jesus encountered and allowed himself to be approached by all people teaches us to value the heart’s secrets, which only he can read. With him, we learn to welcome the signs of the times (cf. Second Vatican Ecumenical Council, Pastoral Constitution on the Church in the Modern World, Gaudium et Spes, 4). No one can sell this to us. The child whom the Magi adore is a priceless and immeasurable good. It is the Epiphany of a gift. It does not occur in a prestigious location, but in humble place. “And you, Bethlehem, in the land of Judah, are by no means least among the rulers of Judah” (Mt 2:6). How many cities, how many communities need to hear it said, “You are by no means least.” Yes, the Lord still surprises us! He reveals himself and lets himself be found. His ways are not our ways, and the violent do not succeed in controlling them, nor can the powers of the world block them. This is the great joy of the Magi, who left palace and temple behind in setting out for Bethlehem; it is only at that moment that they see the star once again!

Thus, dear brothers and sisters, it is wonderful to become pilgrims of hope. It is wonderful for us to continue to be pilgrims together! The faithfulness of God continues to amaze us. If we do not reduce our churches to monuments, if our communities are homes, if we stand united and resist the flattery and seduction of those in power, then we will be the generation of a new dawn. Mary, Star of the Morning, will always walk before us! In her Son we will contemplate and serve an extraordinary humanity, transformed not by the delusions of the all-powerful, but by God who became flesh out of love.