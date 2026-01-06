Salesianum School earns home wrestling win over Caesar Rodney High School: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON – Salesianum took control with wins in four consecutive weight classes and went on to a 47-26 win over Caesar Rodney in a prime-time wrestling match on Jan. 4 at Father Birkenheuer Gymnasium.

The visiting Riders won the first two classes, 106 and 117, but Salesianum held an 18-14 lead after a decision by Carter Davis at 144. Caesar Rodney got a pin from Miguel Sagaran at 150, however, and went back into the lead, but the Sals got three falls and a technical fall in the next four bouts to take control.

Salesianum (1-1) travels to Malvern Prep (Pa.) for a dual meet on Jan. 7 at 6:30 p.m. before participating in the Delcastle Invitational next weekend. Caesar Rodney (1-1) visits Smyrna on Jan. 7, also at 6:30 p.m.

Results

106 Connor Herrmann (Caesar Rodney) over Will Socorso (Salesianum) (Fall 1:17)

113 Benjamin Donato (Caesar Rodney) over Alexander Vasquez (Salesianum) (TF 21-6 2:30)

120 Gabe Campanelli (Salesianum) over Ashton Graham (Caesar Rodney) (Fall 0:37)

126 Dominic Lucian (Salesianum) over Colton Gilbert (Caesar Rodney) (Fall 1:24)

132 Zachary Derbyshire (Salesianum) over Quade Cummings (Caesar Rodney) (Dec 14-8)

138 Johnny Spence (Caesar Rodney) over Dominic Spennato (Salesianum) (Dec 5-4)

144 Carter Davis (Salesianum) over Sean Dixon (Caesar Rodney) (Dec 10-5)

150 Miguel Sigaran (Caesar Rodney) over Garrett Till (Salesianum) (Fall 5:05)

157 Santino Sianni (Salesianum) over Luke Garrett (Caesar Rodney) (Fall 1:51)

165 Chase Thompson (Salesianum) over Turhan Potter (Caesar Rodney) (Fall 1:23)

175 Ben Ranauto (Salesianum) over Fritzsen Brunache (Caesar Rodney) (TF 15-0 3:32)

190 Brayden Ranauto (Salesianum) over Jeremiah Heath (Caesar Rodney) (Fall 3:39)

215 Chris Miller (Salesianum) over Joesph Orton (Caesar Rodney) (Fall 0:40)

285 Aaden Carney (Caesar Rodney) over James Delvescovo (Salesianum) (Fall 0:56)

Photos by Mike Lang.