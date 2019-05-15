Michael Preston to receive candidacy to priesthood June 15 during Mass for Vocations

Diocese of Wilmington seminarian Michael Preston will receive his candidacy June 15 at the Cathedral of St. Peter during the Mass for Vocations.

All are invited to join Bishop Malooly in prayer and support of those discerning a call to the priesthood, consecrated life and permanent diaconate at the 11 a.m. Mass at the cathedral at 500 N. West Street in Wilmington.

Preston will be officially accepted as a candidate for priesthood. He is on schedule for diaconate next year and for ordination to the priesthood in 2021.

The diocese has no priestly ordinations this year, but the Vocations Office is holding the Mass to promote and pray for more men to consider whether they are being called.