Catholic Youth Ministry honors 64 at annual recognition dinner

Catholic Youth Ministry honored a large group of students and adults for their exemplary work in youth ministry at its annual recognition dinner. It was held May 16 at the Chase Center on the Riverfront.

Hummy Pennell of St. Helena Parish won the Coach Jim Blunt Memorial Award, established in 2008 to remember the late CYM coach who died the year before. It recognized individuals who help promote Christian values and provide a safe environment for youth. Pennell, the director of religious education at St. Helena Parish in Bellefonte, is CYM’s coordinator of officials for volleyball and basketball.

The Companions on the Journey National Award is given to individuals with three or more years of outstanding service to youth. It is administered by the National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry. The honorees are Edea Barlo, Immaculate Heart of Mary, in catechesis; Tracie Bruno, St. Polycarp, in Girl Scouts; Father Chris Coffiey, St. John the Beloved, in parish youth ministry; Shawn Gordon, Immaculate Heart of Mary, in Boy Scouts; Sal Guariano, St. John the Beloved, in athletics; Father John Solomon, St. Edmond, in young adults; and Brenda Vujanic, St. Dennis, in justice and service.

Eight people were recognized with the St. John Bosco Diocesan Award, which goes to adult leaders with five or more years of service in youth ministry and have been positive role models in one of several categories. They may be volunteer or paid, lay or religious. They are Frank Bellomo, St. Elizabeth School, in a Catholic school; Father Norman Carroll, St. Elizabeth Parish, as clergy; Brian Conaty, St. Ann, in athletics; Leslie Cote, Holy Cross, in catechesis; Father Ed Ogden, St. Thomas More Oratory, in young adults; Primus Poppiti, St. Elizabeth Parish, in Boy Scouts; William Reynolds, Resurrection, in parish youth ministry; and Nanny Vega Morales, St. Paul, in multi-cultural.

The St. Timothy National Youth Award, also administered by the NFCYM, is the highest recognition from that organization. The award goes to high school juniors and seniors who live as a disciple of Christ, set a positive example for other youth, witness to their faith by exhibiting Catholic morals and integrity, demonstrates Gospel values through service to others, and exhibits Christian leadership in parish, school or community settings. The recipients were Rachael Ayala, St. Paul; Charlotte Bischof, Immaculate Heart of Mary; Andrea Calero-Sang, St. Francis de Sales; Kathryn Donati, Our Lady of Lourdes; Chase Dunlap, St. Elizabeth School; Rebecca Gibson, St. Poiycarp; Adele Granitto, Holy Cross; Vicnent Haass, Immaculate Conception; Paul Haddad, St. Mary Star of the Sea.

Also, Erin Haney, Padua Academy; Harshitha Henry, Resurrection; Darcy Judd, St. Joseph, Middletown; William King, St. Mary Star of the Sea; Brendan Kuntz, St. Mary Magdalen; Melissa Marazzo, Padua Academy; Ana Mazalewski, St. Anthony of Padua; Justin O’Toole, St. Mary Magdalen; Olga Ortiz, St. Francis de Sales; Omaris Ortiz, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton; Eduardo Parra, St. Elizabeth Parish.

Also, Maddie Price, Good Shepherd; Barbara Procope, St. Catherine of Siena; Alexa Quindlen, St. John the Beloved; Stephen Quinn, St. Dennis; Taylor Rapposelli, Good Shepherd; Julia Redpath, Our Mother of Sorrows; Andres Sampson, St. John the Beloved; Stephen Seewald, St. Polycarp; Luke Sheehan, St. Elizabeth Parish; Alexis Sterling, Holy Cross; Kacey Tramont, St. Mark’s High School; and Ryan Woodham, St. Elizabeth School.

The Volunteer of the Year was awarded to 16 people. Each parish is eligible to name one person age 21 or older to receive the award. This year’s recipients are Carolmarie Brown, St. Anthony of Padua; Doris Dill, St. Joseph, Middletown; Irene Ganc, St. Catherine of Siena; David Gargula, Resurrection; Giovanna Granitto, Holy Cross; Hazel Harrison, St. Dennis; Katy Hayes, St. Mary Magdalen; Donna Janicki, St. Elizabeth School.

Also Dave Lazear, St. Mary of the Assumption; David Moffitt, St. Elizabeth Parish; Alexia Nebrao, St. John the Beloved Parish; Christie O’Connor, St. John the Beloved Parish; Margaret O’Connor, St. Polycarp; Jude Rogriguez, Good Shepherd; Carmen Silva, St. Paul; and Vanessa Vavala, Padua Academy.