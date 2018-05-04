Padua’s offense stays hot in softball win at St. Elizabeth

WILMINGTON – The Padua softball team’s offense came into its May 3 game at St. Elizabeth having scored 12 runs in each of its last three games, all wins. The offense continued early as the Pandas beat the Vikings, 15-3, in five innings.

The Pandas scored three in the first as Nadia Baker tripled in Caitlyn Baxter, then scored on a Zoey Jones groundout. The third run came on a Gabby Frabizzio triple, which knocked in Alex Musial.

Padua broke it open in the second inning, scoring nine runs as they sent 13 batters to the plate. Musial had a two-run single, and Frabizzio had a two-run double. The Pandas’ defense made a nice double play in the bottom of the second thanks to a superb catch by Musial. The Pandas added another run in the third and scored two more in the fifth on a Baker single, although she was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.

The Vikings scored all three of their runs in the third as they were patient at the plate. Freshmen Skylar Gallucio scored on a wild pitch, and Claudia Roncone drove in a run on a single.

The Pandas have won seven of their last eight and five in a row. They improved to 9-4 and host St. Mark’s on Monday at 3:45 p.m. The Vikings (7-6) host St. Mark’s Friday at 4 p.m. in a make-up game.