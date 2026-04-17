Padua Academy uses dominating stretch to take control in girls lacrosse at Charter School of Wilmington: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Padua scored eight consecutive goals, then withstood a charge from Wilmington Charter in a 12-8 girls lacrosse victory on April 16.

The host Force got off to a strong start, taking a 5-2 lead late in the first quarter before the Pandas’ Riley Bransfield (Sacred Heart Parish, Oxford, Pa.) recorded two straight to make it a one-goal game after one. Charter scored on a restart to begin the second quarter, but that would be their last tally for a while.

The Pandas took advantage of violations on two straight draws to tie the game, with Anna Arrighi and Emily Hill (St. Gabriel’s Parish, Norwood, Pa.) getting the goals. Bransfield then converted and eight-meter opportunity after a turnover, putting Padua on top for good with 9:12 remaining in the half. They needed just 18 seconds to strike again, with Caroline Meko beat the goalie between the legs after a Pandas draw control.

Padua was shorthanded later in the half, but another Force turnover led to a goal for Gabrielle Getz. Finally, with three minutes to go, Meko shot one off a post, then chased down the loose ball and scored as she crossed in front of the net.

Success on the draw led Padua to the first goal of the second half just nine seconds in. Liliana Rispoli then hit on an eight-meter chance, making the score 12-6. Wilmington Charter, however, responded. The Force scored three times in a five-minute span to cut the Padua lead in half, and they stayed close the rest of the way. In fact, with 5:48 remaining in the game, Charter cut the lead to 13-11.

Bransfield gave the Pandas some breathing room with a steal and goal a minute later, and she assisted Hill on the final tally.

Bransfield had four goals and two assists, while Hill and Meko each recorded a hat trick. Goalie Cassidy Cordery had two saves. Padua, 5-1 and winners of five straight, visits St. Georges on Saturday at noon.

The Force (5-2) had a four-game winning streak stopped. They’re back in action on April 21 at Odessa at 4 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.