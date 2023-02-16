‘Breaking open the sin of racism’ — Program aimed at raising awareness set for Saturdays in Lent at Church of the Holy Child

All are invited to attend a four-part program addressing racism at the Church of the Holy Child at 2500 Naamans Road in Wilmington on four Saturday mornings during Lent: March 11, 18, 25 and April 1.

Each Saturday session will be 90 minutes, starting at 10 a.m. and will consist of short videos presenting information on racism in our country’s history, and small group sharing on topics related to the video presentations.

This program begins with a macro/global examination of race and racism and moves to a micro examination of the interpersonal impact of race and racism.

The intent is to increase awareness of white privilege, systemic racism, and the normalization of white supremacy, particularly within the context of the Catholic church, and to foster dialogue among church members.

Coffee, juice and pastries will be available. To register or for more information visit www.chcparish.org.