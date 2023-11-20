Bishop Koenig: Support religious who dedicate their lives to service by giving to Retirement Fund for Religious Collection, Dec. 2-3

November, 2023

Dear Friends in Christ,

On the weekend of December 2-3 our parishes will hold the Retirement Fund for Religious collection. This annual appeal assists nearly 25,000 elderly sisters, brothers and religious order priests nationwide.

I am grateful for the significant influence that women and men religious, both past and present, have had on my own spiritual journey. I deeply appreciate their invaluable contributions to our diocese and the wider community. Perhaps you too have been touched by the kindness and guidance of an older woman or man religious who made a positive difference in your life.

We are called to recognize that many of our senior vowed religious have dedicated their lives to service, usually receiving little pay in return. Consequently, their religious communities face a shortage of retirement savings. Compounding this challenge are rising health-care costs and decreased income. Religious communities find it increasingly difficult to meet the day-to-day needs of aging members, including their medical expenses, nursing assistance and other necessities.

Your generous donations to the Retirement Fund for Religious provide vital financial support, enabling religious communities to care for their aging members.

I know you are frequently asked to support many worthy causes. I invite you to contribute whatever you can toward this year’s collection. In addition to your financial contribution, please keep all our women and men religious in your prayers.

May God’s abundant blessings be upon you and your loved ones.

Faithfully yours in Christ,

Most Reverend William E. Koenig, D.D.

Bishop of Wilmington