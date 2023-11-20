Complete list and finishing times for 220 participants in Bishop’s 5k supporting Catholic Charities in Diocese of Wilmington

Complete list and finishing times for 220 participants in Bishop’s 5k supporting...

Clear skies and crisp temperatures greeted 220 runners competing in the Bishop’s 5K the morning of Nov. 18 at Saint Mark’s High School.

The event raised about $25,000 for Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Wilmington.

Complete order of finish with names and times of every participant can be found here.

Brian Yeager, a 16-year-old Saint Mark’s student, crossed the finish line first in a time of 17:08.

Natasha Slijepcevic, a 13-year-old student at Newark Charter, was the first female finisher with a time of 22:19.

Bishop Koenig and Bishop Emeritus Malooly were on-hand to support participants.

Participants who finished the race in 2023 were 220, and in 2022 were 181.

Schools winning the team spirit competition for most registered participants: Saint Mark’s High School, 42, $1,000; St. Edmond’s Academy, 39, $500

St. Ann School, 16, $250