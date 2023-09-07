Join Catholic Forum for visit to St. Elizabeth in Wilmington and discussion of Blessed Carlo Acutis

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after Joe Owens gives us a news update from The Dialog, we will go on location to St. Elizabeth’s Church in Wilmington, the sight of the recent visit of the Vatican International Exhibition Eucharistic Miracles, to talk with Bill and Mary Ryckman.

We learn about the amazing life and deep Eucharistic devotion of Blessed Carlo Acutis (May 3, 1991 – October 12, 2006), the many Eucharistic miracles that he documented, and the impact he had on so many in his short, holy life. You can see a video of this interview at YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.

Podcast debuts Thursday Sept. 7 at 5 a.m. – https://catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/the-life-and-work-of-blessed-carlo-acutis-is-explored

Video debuts Thursday Sept. 7 at 5 a.m. – https://youtu.be/zXAA4E6alHY

Relevant Radio 640 debut Saturday, Sept. 9 at 1:30 p.m.