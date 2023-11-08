Franciscan Sister Vicky Della Valle brings decades of teaching experience to St. Anthony of Padua School

Certain graduates of Catholic schools remember when religious sisters were the rule, not the exception. As the number of women religious declines, it has become harder to find them in classrooms. St. Anthony of Padua School in Wilmington defied the odds this past summer, bringing in Sister Vicky Della Valle, who is working with special-education teacher Ann Burbage.

Sister Vicky grew up in Swarthmore, Pa., where she lived until entering the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia at the age of 23. She said St. Francis of Assisi was her favorite saint, but she knew nothing of charisms when she was younger. She remembered seeing a group of sisters at Cardinal O’Hara High School in Springfield, Pa., “joyfully bouncing down the hallway. I was attracted to them and decided to look for them after class. I found them in the chapel, and they turned out to be Franciscan sisters. I felt at home with them immediately.”

She had started thinking she may have a vocation to religious life in seventh grade. Even before that, she played school with her younger brother, wrapping a towel around her head pretending to be a teaching nun.

Education has been her primary ministry in more than 40 years as a Franciscan.

“I was already teaching when I entered religious life and still finishing my college education at the same time,” she said.

Sister Vicky has experience in other ministries. Before going to St. Anthony’s, she spent about a year as the receptionist at Amanecer Counseling and Resource Center in Wilmington, which was founded by a fellow Franciscan. She said she loved her co-workers and the clients, but the urge to teach never left. Her congregational leadership gave her permission to volunteer at St. Anthony’s once a week.

“After the first day of volunteering, I felt right at home,” she said. “A few months later I spoke with Judy White, the principal, about the possibility of ministering full-time at St. Anthony’s, and here I am.”

St. Anthony’s is thrilled to have her in the building full-time.

“The children have thoroughly enjoyed their time with Sister Vicky, especially during small-group reading sessions,” reads a school note announcing her return.

“Sister Vicky brings a wealth of knowledge and humility and spirit of St. Francis of Assisi, one of our patron saints.”

“It has been several years since we have had one of our beloved Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia on staff,” the note continues, “and we feel incredibly blessed to welcome Sister Vicky into our school community.”

Sister Vicky’s experience as a Franciscan has taken her to many places, including three years in Haiti, the poorest country in the western hemisphere. She lived and ministered with sisters from another Franciscan community who started the mission. They lived in a village called Ferye, nine miles south of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

If a young person approached her and said they might have a religious vocation, Sister Vicky would tell them that “religious life is beautiful, but it is not easy. It has challenges like every other life.”

She would suggest they pray about it daily and choose a spiritual director. A priest with whom the person is comfortable or the vicar for religious in each diocese also is a great resource, Sister Vicky said.

She might not have known much about charisms when she saw those Franciscan sisters in the hallway, but she does now. “Caring for God’s beautiful creation is a top priority for Franciscans,” she said, and she does. She likes to spend time in nature, feeding birds and squirrels; petting dogs, cats and other animals; gardening; and taking walks.

In addition, she enjoys time with family and friends, as well as praying and relaxing with her fellow Franciscans. She has a taste for Italian food and dark chocolate, reading, singing and listening to music.