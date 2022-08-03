St. Edmond’s Academy in Wilmington recipient of $1.5 million from anonymous donor

WILMINGTON — Domenic Maiorano was happy enough getting accustomed to his new job last month as head of school at St. Edmond’s Academy, but he was beyond excited when he learned the all-boys school would be the recipient of a $1.5 million gift from a local family.

“It’s an historic moment in the history of the school,” said Maiorano, a 1997 graduate of St. Edmond’s. The donor prefers to remain anonymous but will make the donation over the next three years. It includes a challenge for the school to raise an additional $250,000 each year.

St. Edmond’s educates boys from early childhood through eighth grade and was organized in 1959 by the Brothers of the Holy Cross. Its enrollment for the 2022-23 school year is anticipated to be about 150, Maiorano said.

While the gift came in the middle of summer, Maiorano was eager to spread the good news to staff, and he said many members were excited by the announcement they received Aug. 1.

“The feedback and support mean so much,” said Maiorano, who accepted the St. Edmond’s job at the beginning of summer after eight years as an administrator at Salesianum School. “The faculty is excited to get in the building when the kids get back.”

Maiorano said there is no single project that will be targeted with money from the donation but expects a continued commitment to strong academics to be at the core of the future.

“It gives us the ability to show that we have staying power,” he said. “The donor has a belief in this community that’s been around for a long time.”

Maiorano said it is not a matching gift, but the additional fundraising is a chance for the school to raise money beyond its typical efforts.

“It’s not just the big people. It’s the community rallying together. No gift is too small.”

A statement from the school included encouragement from the anonymous donor.

“We are excited and humbled we can help. We are very impressed with the energy, passion and enthusiasm shown by Dom and his team. Our intent is to provide a 3-year commitment as a runway to let Dom work his magic at St. Ed’s. We hope this gift provides much-needed financial breathing room, and hope others will join us in this mission. St. Ed’s is an important piece of our community, and we need to help it continue.”

Maiorano believes the gift will make a difference.

“While we can’t publicly thank them for their astonishing generosity, our gratitude is profound, and we hope that they will see the fruits of their transformative gift for years to come, both on our campus and in the lives of our students,” he said.