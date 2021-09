St. Elizabeth school students in Wilmington get a surprise visit when Bishop...

WILMINGTON — Students at St. Elizabeth School got an unexpected visit Wednesday morning when Bishop Koenig dropped in with Father Norman Carroll, pastor of St. Elizabeth parish.

The bishop was ordained aand installed as 10th bishop of Wilmington less than two months earlier across the street at the St. Elizabeth Church.

Bishop Koenig greeted students with Father Carroll and visited several classrooms.