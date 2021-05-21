Terre Taylor announces departure after three years as principal of St. Elizabeth Upper School

WILMINGTON — Terre Taylor, who has been the principal of St. Elizabeth Upper School for the past three years, will be leaving the school at the end of this academic year. Diocesan superintendent of schools Louis De Angelo made the announcement the morning of May 20.

Taylor came to St. Elizabeth in 2018 after two years as the coordinator of interscholastic athletics for the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association. Prior to that, she had spent two decades at her alma mater, Saint Mark’s High School, first as a chemistry teacher, then moving into administration.

Taylor has accepted a teaching position at Middletown High School. She and her husband, Brian, live near the high school with their 12-year-old twins, Ally and Will. She said the move to Middletown will allow her to spend more time with her family.

“It’s been a pleasure to serve here. It’s a wonderful community,” Taylor said.

A 1987 graduate of Saint Mark’s, Taylor earned her bachelor’s degree in 1991 from Loyola University Maryland and a master’s in educational leadership from Wilmington University in 2002.

De Angelo thanked Taylor for her service to St. Elizabeth Upper School and to the diocese.