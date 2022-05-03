St. Helena parish carnival centered on fun and food; final day included unfounded reports of trouble, police said

Food, fun and celebration prevailed at the St. Helena parish carnival in Bellefonte that was held for several days beginning April 26 as it has been in past years.

Veteran carnival workers said attendance appeared to be increased this year.

A crowd of people at the event became alarmed April 30 when rumors of a person with a weapon circulated among carnival-goers.

Delaware State Police were summoned and the parish posted on its website the following statement from Troop 1 commander Captain Kerry Reinbold:

“I’ve been made aware of various rumors and social media posts referenc(ing) criminal behavior at the carnival. They have all been unfounded. The Delaware State Police and our allied law enforcement agencies did respond to the St. Helena’s after reports of disorderly behavior.

“No criminal activity was discovered and police remained on scene to assist the safe exit of all citizens. We are working with the community as well as county and state elected officials to ensure public safety and dispel any rumors. Thank you for supporting this awesome event.”

The statement from the parish included the following:

“The safety of everyone is paramount for us. We are evaluating the policies & procedures of the carnival so it stays safe and family-friendly.”