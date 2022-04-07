‘The Wizard of Oz’ at Saint Mark’s brings out the crowds for tension-filled stroll following the yellow brick road

José Abreu (Scarecrow), Reaghan Jones-Press (Dorothy), Lily Beverung (Cowardly Lion), and Jeffery Bollenbach (Tin Man), perform during St. Mark’s High School presentation of The Wizard of Oz, Friday, April 1, 2022. Dialog photo/Don Blake
The yellow brick road wound its way to Pike Creek April 1-3
as Saint Mark’s students brought down the house with their version of “Wizard of Oz.”
The weekend musical kicked off with what most veterans described as a extraordinary crowd on Friday night. The show continued Saturday and Sunday.
The fun on stage continues on a brand new stage at
Ss. Peter and Paul High School in Easton, Md. April 8-9 at 7 p.m. and April 10 at 3 p.m. “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” will be the first-ever musical performance at the school which opened in September. Tickets for adults are $10, students are $5.
Next month, Saint Elizabeth High School presents “Cole Porter’s Anything Goes,” May 6-7 at 7 p.m., and May 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets range in price from $10-$13, and you may pick your desired seats by purchasing tickets online here. Tickets will also be sold at the door.
Reaghan Jones-Press (Dorothy) throws water on Katie Fabris (Wicked Witch of the West) during St. Mark’s High School presentation of The Wizard of Oz, Friday, April 1, 2022. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Here are some past performances:
Salesianum:
“The Unfortunates”
Padua Academy:
“Disney’s Little Mermaid”
Archmere Academy:
“Once Upon a Mattress”
Jeffery Bollenbach (Tin Man) performs during St. Mark’s High School presentation of The Wizard of Oz, Friday, April 1, 2022. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Lily Beverung (Cowardly Lion) performs during St. Mark’s High School presentation of The Wizard of Oz, Friday, April 1, 2022. Dialog photo/Don Blake
José Abreu (Scarecrow) performs during St. Mark’s High School presentation of The Wizard of Oz, Friday, April 1, 2022. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Alyssa Ayala (Glinda) and Reaghan Jones-Press (Dorothy) perform with the Munchkins during St. Mark’s High School presentation of The Wizard of Oz, Friday, April 1, 2022. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Alyssa Ayala (Glinda) and Reaghan Jones-Press (Dorothy) perform with the Munchkins during St. Mark’s High School presentation of The Wizard of Oz, Friday, April 1, 2022. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Reaghan Jones-Press (Dorothy), José Abreu (Scarecrow), Jeffery Bollenbach (Tin Man), and Lily Beverung (Cowardly Lion) perform during St. Mark’s High School presentation of The Wizard of Oz, Friday, April 1, 2022. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Alyssa Ayala (Glinda) and Reaghan Jones-Press (Dorothy) perform with the Munchkins during St. Mark’s High School presentation of The Wizard of Oz, Friday, April 1, 2022. Dialog photo/Don Blake
A flying Monkey attacks José Abreu (Scarecrow) and Jeffery Bollenbach (Tin Man) during St. Mark’s High School presentation of The Wizard of Oz, Friday, April 1, 2022. Dialog photo/Don Blake
José Abreu (Scarecrow), Jeffery Bollenbach (Tin Man), Reaghan Jones-Press (Dorothy), Lily Beverung (Cowardly Lion) perform during St. Mark’s High School presentation of The Wizard of Oz, Friday, April 1, 2022. Dialog photo/Don Blake
The Great the Powerful Oz performs during St. Mark’s High School presentation of The Wizard of Oz, Friday, April 1, 2022. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Katie Fabris (Wicked Witch of the West) performs during St. Mark’s High School presentation of The Wizard of Oz, Friday, April 1, 2022. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Alyssa Ayala (Glinda) and Reaghan Jones-Press (Dorothy) perform with the Munchkins during St. Mark’s High School presentation of The Wizard of Oz, Friday, April 1, 2022. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Reaghan Jones-Press (Dorothy) throws water on Katie Fabris (Wicked Witch of the West) during St. Mark’s High School presentation of The Wizard of Oz, Friday, April 1, 2022. Dialog photo/Don Blake
José Abreu (Scarecrow), Reaghan Jones-Press (Dorothy), Lily Beverung (Cowardly Lion), and Jeffery Bollenbach (Tin Man), perform during St. Mark’s High School presentation of The Wizard of Oz, Friday, April 1, 2022. Dialog photo/Don Blake