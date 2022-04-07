‘The Wizard of Oz’ at Saint Mark’s brings out the crowds for tension-filled stroll following the yellow brick road

‘The Wizard of Oz’ at Saint Mark’s brings out the crowds for...

The yellow brick road wound its way to Pike Creek April 1-3 as Saint Mark’s students brought down the house with their version of “Wizard of Oz.”

The weekend musical kicked off with what most veterans described as a extraordinary crowd on Friday night. The show continued Saturday and Sunday.

The fun on stage continues on a brand new stage at Ss. Peter and Paul High School in Easton, Md. April 8-9 at 7 p.m. and April 10 at 3 p.m. “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” will be the first-ever musical performance at the school which opened in September. Tickets for adults are $10, students are $5.

Next month, Saint Elizabeth High School presents “Cole Porter’s Anything Goes,” May 6-7 at 7 p.m., and May 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets range in price from $10-$13, and you may pick your desired seats by purchasing tickets online here. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

