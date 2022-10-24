Bishop Koenig helps celebrate 250 years at St. Mary of the Assumption in Hockessin: ‘Let us be grateful and thankful’ — Photo gallery

Bishop Koenig helped parishioners and church leaders celebrate the 250th anniversary of St. Mary of the Assumption parish in the Diocese of Wilmington with Mass the morning of Oct. 23.

“As we gather on this day and celebrate joyfully and give thanks to God and be grateful for the 250 years that we have been graced by God’s love in the parish of St. Mary of the Assumption, let us open our hearts to God’s loving, forgiving grace,” Bishop Koenig said at the start of Mass.

The Mass capped a year of celebration recognizing the parish in Hockessin.

Father Charles Dillingham, pastor, and Msgr. Donald Essex and Fathers David Murphy and James Smith were concelebrants.

“We’re called to listen to what God says to us, how God prompts us to be different, to change, to act. To be of Christ. Let us continue to look to God to help us and to change us,” Bishop Koenig said in his homily.

“Let us also look to God for the ways that God allows us through prayer to become Christ this day in our lives. Let us be grateful and thankful for the past 250 years and let us go forward today as we continue that tradition, and we continue to write the story of St. Mary of the Assumption parish for the next 250 years.”

“All of us here today raise up our heart in thanks,” Father Dillingham said before the close of Mass. “We thank God for these 250 years. We thank God for everything that has gone before us. So many have laid a beautiful foundation and now it’s our turn. St. Mary of the Assumption is a shining light up here in Hockessin. And as your pastor, your priests, your deacons, we urge you to keep that light shining brightly.”