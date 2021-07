Bishop Koenig settles into his home diocese by celebrating Mass at Cathedral...

Bishop Koenig spent a portion of his first weekend as shepherd of the Diocese of Wilmington getting accustomed to his new home.

The 10th bishop of Wilmington celebrated Mass twice at the Cathedral of St. Peter — the 4 p.m, Saturday Mass and the 9:30 a.m. Sunday Mass.

In his homily, the bishop spoke of his chair, or Cathedra.