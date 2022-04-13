Bishops Koenig, Malooly join large group of priests and congregants for Chrism Mass at Holy Cross in Dover — Photo gallery

Bishop Koenig, Bishop Malooly and more than 50 priests April 12 joined a church full of congregants for the annual Diocese of Wilmington Chrism Mass at Church of the Holy Cross in Dover.

The Chrism Mass is an opportunity to continue God’s sacramental work. The oils that were blessed will be used for baptisms, confirmations and anointing of the sick over the next year at each of the diocese’s 56 parishes and their mission churches.

Various religious, volunteers, permanent deacons and their spouses, educators, seminarians, members of music ministry and others joined the services.

Priests are brought together and concelebrate this Mass as witnesses and cooperators with their bishop in the consecration of the Chrism because they share in the sacred office of the bishop of building up, sanctifying and ruling the people of God.