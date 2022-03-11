Chilly weather in Rehoboth Beach doesn’t deter parishioners from reciting rosary at prayer service for peace in Ukraine — Photo gallery

Prayers for Ukraine are coming from around the world and the Diocese of Wilmington is no exception.

Hundreds of people from various parishes gathered in Rehoboth Beach on Thursday to recite the rosary and pray for the people of Ukraine, who are under assault from a Russian invasion.

Several hundred people gathered on a chilly afternoon March 10 at the bandshell in the Delaware beach town.

Father William Cocco, pastor of St. Edmond parish in Rehoboth, led the recitation of the rosary. Father Cocco was joined by Father William Gore and Jake Smith of WGMD radio.

Several hundred attendees came from the parishes including Saint Edmond, Saint Michael/Mary Mother of Peace, Saint Jude and Saint Ann. The Saint Claire Fraternity of Secular Franciscan Order and the Knights of Columbus from all parishes were also present to support the purpose of the prayer.

More than 200 people turned out March 8 for a prayer service at St. Margaret of Glasgow, praying for peace in Ukraine.

The Iron Hill Deanery is one of seven groupings of parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington and is directed by Father Edward J. Ogden, pastor of St. Margaret’s.

Father Ogden organized the prayer service that was attended by parishioners from each of the eight parishes in the deanery.

Catholic churches in the Diocese of Wilmington will conduct a second collection the weekend of March 12-13 to raise money to help the people of Ukraine.

Late last month, a capacity crowd filtered into the Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church for a prayer service in Wilmington.

Peace is the goal of the worshipers.