Italian teenager Blessed Carlo Acutis relics draw prayerful to St. Elizabeth in Wilmington — Photo gallery

Visitors spent the weekend streaming into St. Elizabeth parish in Wilmington beginning Aug. 26 to get a glimpse of relics of the late Italian teenager Blessed Carlo Acutis.

Relics are a very deep and ancient Catholic tradition, according to Father Roger BiBuo, pastor at St. Elizabeth, and Catholics in the area were able to venerate a first-class relic of a 20th century young man who died at age 15 and was beatified a few years ago.

Priests, deacons, altar servers and members of the community took part in the Eucharist and Relic procession at St. Elizabeth Aug. 26.

More than 100 people participated in a Saturday vigil Mass, which was followed by the procession.

Saturday’s events included a talk by Bill Ryckman, a relics procession and a Eucharistic miracle panel display.

Sunday also included a procession of the relics and benediction.