Knights of Columbus councils from Delaware, Maryland earn 2023 Msgr. Thomas J. Reese Award from Catholic Charities

The Knights of Columbus State Councils from Delaware and Maryland will receive the 2023 Msgr. Thomas J. Reese Award at Catholic Charities Annual Tribute Dinner on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

The award, created in 1989 in memory of Msgr. Thomas J. Reese, community activist and longtime director of Catholic Social Services, the forerunner of Catholic Charities, recognizes exemplary individuals who have demonstrated a deep commitment to promoting and restoring the well-being of people – Catholic Charities’ mission.

The mission of the Knights of Columbus is “Empowering Catholic men to live their faith at home, in their parish, at work and in their community.”

Knights of Columbus, Delaware State Council, are men who lead, serve, protect and defend, whether giving out “Coats for Kids,” lending a hand in disaster relief efforts, supporting local pregnancy centers by donating ultrasound machines or providing top-quality financial products. Similarly, the Maryland State Council supports the families, parishes, and communities in the nine Maryland counties of the Diocese of Wilmington. These Knights live the motto, “Cry the Gospel with your Life!” to aid the poor, care for the needy, and strengthen the faith of their members and families. More than two million Knights of Columbus worldwide “Change Lives & Save Lives” through their charitable service and faith activities.

To learn more about Catholic Charities Annual Tribute Dinner or sponsorship opportunities, contact Andrea Rotsch, arotsch@cdow.org.

Catholic Charities (www.cdow.org/charities), the social services arm of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington, has been serving those in need for more than 190 years, offering a wide range of services to strengthen families, care for children, assist the disadvantaged and build human relationships throughout Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland.