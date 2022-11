Runners/walkers in Diocese of Wilmington help raise more than $17,000 for Catholic...

More than 200 participants braved a chilly-but-sunny morning Nov. 19 at Saint Mark’s High School for the annual Bishop’s 5K Run/Walk.

The event benefits Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Wilmington.

Temperatures were around 35 degrees when runners started at 9 a.m.

The mens overall winner was Mike DiGennaro, who clocked in at 17:35. The top woman finisher was Sadie Trumball at 21:47.

Organizers said the event raised more than $17,000.