WATCH: Bishop Koenig celebrates Easter Vigil Mass at Cathedral of St. Peter in Diocese of Wilmington

Bishop Koenig celebrated the Easter Vigil Mass April 8 featuring the blessing of fire, water and the Easter candle at Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington.

The tenth bishop of Wilmington began the crisp evening in the courtyard outside the cathedral with the Lucernarium or solemn beginning of the vigil.

“May the light of Christ rising in glory dispel the darkness in our hearts and mind,” the bishop said.

The two-hour Mass began at 8 p.m.

The Easter Vigil also includes the baptism, confirmation and first holy communion of individuals who are joining the Catholic church.

The vigil was one day after Good Friday when the bishop presided at the Celebration of the Passion of the Lord at the cathedral. This solemn Good Friday service commemorated the suffering and death of Jesus Christ.

On Holy Thursday the previous day the bishop presided at the Mass of the Lord’s Supper at the cathedral.

