WATCH: William E. Koenig ordained bishop and installed as 10th leader of the Diocese of Wilmington; follow live Twitter feed from The Dialog

A blessed day has arrived in the Diocese of Wilmington.

On Friday, April 30, the Holy Father, Pope Francis, named Msgr. William Edward Koenig, vicar for clergy for the Diocese of Rockville Centre, N.Y., as the 10th bishop of the Diocese of Wilmington.

Today, during 2 p.m. Mass at St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington, he will be ordained a bishop and installed to succeed Bishop W. Francis Malooly, who has served as the leader of the Catholic church in Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore since 2008.

The ordination and installation is livestreamed on the Diocesan YouTube channel – YouTube.com/DioceseofWilmington, and carried live on the Catholic Faith Network (CFN) serving New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The Mass will also be available on-demand via CFN on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android or the free CFN app. CFN will also be encoring the Mass at 8 p.m. Additionally, viewers throughout the United States and Canada can watch a delayed broadcast of the Mass on EWTN: Global Catholic Network, on July 15 at 3 p.m.

The Mass can be seen on replay at the diocese YouTube channel.

Bishop-elect Koenig is ordained to the Order of Bishop by Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore. It will only be the second time in history that an ordination of this type has taken place within the diocese.

