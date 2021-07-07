William E. Koenig — soon-to-be 10th bishop of Wilmington — focus of Dialog special section set for July 16

The best way for a diocese newspaper to “Welcome Our Shepherd” is to produce a 72-page section telling the story of its newest leader and including the joy and reaction of the faithful in the days surrounding his ordination and installation.

And that’s just what the Dialog has done.

In the weeks since the April 30 announcement from the Vatican of William E. Koenig’s appointment as the 10th bishop of Wilmington, The Dialog staff has been working to produce what is believed to be the largest special section in the nearly 60-year history of the newspaper. It appears with the regular biweekly edition of The Dialog on July 16.

Its digital readers will be included at thedialog.org where stories from the section will appear along with real-time coverage of the ordination and installation Mass at 2 p.m. July 13. The celebration will be carried live on the Diocese of Wilmington YouTube channel.

Editor Joseph P. Owens conducted an hourlong interview with the future bishop in Rockville Centre, N.Y., for an article that will appear in Q&A format. Staff writer Mike Lang interviewed various members of the family of the newest bishop and spoke with friends and parishioners from his former diocese. Lang also got reaction from local priests and wrote other stories previewing the sacred event that will draw dozens of bishops from the U.S.

The section includes an article from Dialog contributor and former editor Joseph Kirk Ryan with an interview of Rockville Centre Bishop John O. Barres, who began his priesthood here in the Diocese of Wilmington and elevated soon-to-be Bishop Koenig to vicar of clergy in the Long Island diocese.

Photographs from throughout his priesthood and explanatory stories focusing on his ordination, installation, coat of arms and more, history and facts from the diocese, former bishop biographies and messages of prayer and thanks from dioceses around the United States, parishes within the diocese and businesses and organizations that have affiliations with the diocese are included in this keepsake edition.

Pick up a copy of the special section in your local church the weekend of July 17-18 and stay connected with thedialog.org through this blessed week of history and excitement in the Diocese of Wilmington.