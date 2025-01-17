High school spring musicals in Diocese of Wilmington set to kick off Feb. 14 with ‘Sister Act’ at Padua Academy — 2024 photo gallery

Abby Selzer, Ella Persoleo, Kaitlyn Kotowski, Nichole Boatright, and JoJo Schlecht perform in Beehive during opening night at Ursuline Academy, Friday Nov. 22, 2024. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Rehearsals are in full swing for the 2025 high school spring musicals. The Dialog has a complete list of all the high school musicals throughout the Diocese of Wilmington, so mark your calendars, and buy your tickets.
kicks off the spring season with its performance of “Sister Act” Feb. 14-15 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. Padua Academy
“Into the Woods” Feb. 28- March 1 at 7:30 p.m., March 2 at 2 p.m., March 7-8 at 7:30 p.m., and March 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students/seniors. Salesianum School:
“Alice by Heart” April 3-5 at 7 p.m., and a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. Archmere Academy:
“Anastasia” April 4-5 at 7 p.m., April 6 at 2 p.m. St. Mark’s High School:
“Harvey,” will run from April 11-13, times to be determined. Saints Peter and Paul High School:
“Grease” May 9-10 at 7 p.m., and May 11 at 2 p.m. in the Benedictine Performing Arts Center at St. Elizabeth School. Saint Elizabeth High School:
Students from St. Elizabeth High School perform “The Addams Family” at the school on opening night, Friday, April 26. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Students from Saint Mark’s High School perform “Beauty and the Beast” at the school on opening night, Friday, April 19, 2024. Dialog photo/Don Blake
The cast performs during Salesianum School’s production of “Sweeney Todd” Friday, March 1, 2024. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Maggie Shelton and cast perform during Archmere Academy’s production of “Matida The Musical,” Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Students from St. Elizabeth High School perform “The Addams Family” at the school on opening night, Friday, April 26. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Students from Saint Mark’s High School perform “Beauty and the Beast” at the school on opening night, Friday, April 19, 2024. Dialog photo/Don Blake
The cast performs during Archmere Academy’s production of “Matida The Musical,” Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Dialog photo/Don Blake
“Mean Girls” at Padua Academy, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Dialog photo/Don Blake
The cast performs during Padua Academy’s production of “Mean Girls” at Padua Academy, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Ss. Peter and Paul students rehearse “The Magic Flute” at the school in Easton, Md..
Saints Peter & Paul High School Performing Arts Club 2022 proudly presents Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.
Photo by Jason Minto Photography
Saints Peter &Paul High School Performing Arts Club 2022 proudly presents Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.
Photo by Jason Minto Photography
Saints Peter & Paul High School Performing Arts Club 2022 proudly presents Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.
Photo by Jason Minto Photography
Saints Peter & Paul High School Performing Arts Club presents The Outsiders. Based on the novel by S.E. Hinton. Dialog photo/Jason Minto
Saints Peter & Paul High School Performing Arts Club presents The Outsiders. Based on the novel by S.E. Hinton. Dialog photo/Jason Minto