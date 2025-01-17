High school spring musicals in Diocese of Wilmington set to kick off Feb. 14 with ‘Sister Act’ at Padua Academy — 2024 photo gallery

High school spring musicals in Diocese of Wilmington set to kick off...

Rehearsals are in full swing for the 2025 high school spring musicals. The Dialog has a complete list of all the high school musicals throughout the Diocese of Wilmington, so mark your calendars, and buy your tickets.

Padua Academy kicks off the spring season with its performance of “Sister Act” Feb. 14-15 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 16 at 2 p.m.

Salesianum School: “Into the Woods” Feb. 28- March 1 at 7:30 p.m., March 2 at 2 p.m., March 7-8 at 7:30 p.m., and March 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students/seniors.

Archmere Academy: “Alice by Heart” April 3-5 at 7 p.m., and a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m.

St. Mark’s High School: “Anastasia” April 4-5 at 7 p.m., April 6 at 2 p.m.

Saints Peter and Paul High School: “Harvey,” will run from April 11-13, times to be determined.

Saint Elizabeth High School: “Grease” May 9-10 at 7 p.m., and May 11 at 2 p.m. in the Benedictine Performing Arts Center at St. Elizabeth School.