Archmere boys lacrosse celebrates senior day with win over Wilmington Friends: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — Third-ranked Archmere celebrated senior day in style, defeating No. 7 Wilmington Friends, 12-6, on May 14. It was their 10th consecutive win.

The Auks dominated in the faceoff circle, led by Jack O’Neill, and that would lead them to three ealy goals. Drew Duncan, Alex Im, and Daniel Kupiec scored for the Auks to give them the early 3-0 lead. The Quakers would answer on a delayed penalty as Robert Toogood scored; he added another goal in the man-up situation 30 seconds later. The Auks scored three more goals in the opening stanza as Duncan. Conor Udovich and Thomas Pinto helped their team to a 6-2 lead at the end the first quarter.

The Quakers’ and Auks’ defenses were on display in the second quarter as the hitting picked up. There were a lot of man-up situations for both teams, but no one could score on the advantage. Finally, with 6:30 left in the half, Nick Winchell connected for the Quakers with 6:30 left to cut the Auks’ lead to 6-3. The score remained the same at halftime.

Archmere found something offensively at halftime. The Auks started the second half hot, picking up four goals in a three-minute span, including the hat trick for Duncan. The Quakers would get two late goals to cut it to 10-5 to end the third quarter. The Auks’ defense was solid in the fourth quarter as Winchell scored the only goal for the Quakers in the stanza.

The Auks, now 13-1 on the season, were led by Duncan’s hat trick, while Udovich and Kupiec added two goals each. Conor France had seven saves in goal. They finish the regular season on Tuesday afternoon with a home make up game against Caesar Rodney at 4 p.m.

The Quakers finished the regular season 9-6. Toogood and Winchell had two goals each. Xingyu Wang and Mason Jones combined for 12 saves.