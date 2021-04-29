Archmere girls soccer strikes early in 2-0 conference win over Newark Charter: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — The Archmere Auks’ girls soccer team was looking to carry over its comeback win over Wilmington Charter on Monday when Newark Charter visited Claymont on April 28. The Patriots, fellow members of the Diamond State Athletic Conference, are also ranked in the state’s top 10 in Division II. The Auks would get a pair of first-half goals to win 2-0.

The Auks had a couple early corner kicks in the first minute but couldn’t convert, and the Patriots got a some big early saves from Reagan Ferris. The Auks did find the back of the net in the fourth minute as Sophia Tobin sent one high to give the home team the lead. Anna Garcia then had a couple great chances stopped by Ferris to keep the score 1-0.

The Auks capitalized again in the 32nd minute as Garcia found Gabby Witherell for the score. The Auks had a few more corner kicks in the first half, and a good chance went high off the football crossbar.

The Auks’ defense was steady all day as the Patriots had trouble getting the ball into the offensive zone, and their shots came from way out. Unofficially, they had zero corner kicks to the Auks’ 11. The Auks had a few more corner kicks in the second half but Ferris had the answers.

The Auks improved to 6-1 and travel to Conrad on Monday at 3:45 p.m. The Patriots fell to 4-3-1 and host Appoquinimink on Friday at 345 p.m.

