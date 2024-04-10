Bella Hughes notches 100th career goal in Archmere Academy girls lacrosse victory: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — Archmere scored the first 10 goals of the game, then withstood a comeback effort by Saint Mark’s in a 17-7 girls lacrosse win on April 9 in Claymont. The win marked the end of a four-game home stand to start the season, with the Auks winning all four.

The Auks came out early to establish control of the narrative. They ceded control of the opening draw to the Spartans, who spent more than a minute working the ball around the perimeter. Saint Mark’s lost the possession, however, and Archmere went to work immediately in its offensive end.

Bella Hughes got the scoring started for the Auks, coming out from behind the net and connecting at the 9:54 mark. The Auks won the ensuing draw, and just 35 seconds after the first goal, Claudia Koch took a pass in front of Spartans goalie Mackenzie Fanning and scored. Marley Brown had a pair of first-quarter goals, as did Ellie DeLuca, as Archmere led by eight after one.

The Auks added two goals to start the second before Saint Mark’s got its offense going. Meghan Kirker scored off a free-position play with 8:07 to get the Spartans on the board. They scored another free-position goal, this one from Cat Kaminski, three and a half minutes later, and with 40 seconds left in the half, Chloe McCormick hit on a turnaround shot.

Saint Mark’s scored the first goal of the second half, but the Auks pulled away for the win.

Hughes had six goals, including the 100th of her high school career, to lead the Auks. DeLuca added a hat trick. Ellie DiCarlo had eight saves for the Auks. They hit the road for the first time on Friday, playing Marple-Newtown (Pa.) under the lights at 7 p.m.

Katie Hanich had three goals to pace the Spartans, who are now 2-2. They take on Padua on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at the Chase Fieldhouse.

Photos by Mike Lang.