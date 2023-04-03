‘Grease’ is the word for musical at Saint Mark’s High School — Photo gallery

‘Grease’ is the word for musical at Saint Mark’s High School —...

The 2023 high school musicals in the Diocese of Wilmington saw another entry hit the stage last weekend when Saint Mark’s High School performed “Grease.”

It’s nearing the end of the run of shows for this year, but there is one more local production to go.

Saint Elizabeth High School performs “Anastasia” at Benedictine Performing Arts Center May 5-6 at 7 p.m., and May 7 at 2 p.m. Tickets will be available online and at the door.

Earlier in the school year were ‘The Play that goes wrong’ at Ss. Peter and Paul High School, ‘Dreamland’ at Ursuline Academy, ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical’ at Padua Academy, “Head over Heels” at Salesianum School and “Willy Wonka” at Archmere Academy.