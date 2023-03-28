Caesar Rodney High School swarms Padua Academy in girls lacrosse: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Caesar Rodney continued its high-scoring ways in a girls lacrosse matchup against Padua on March 27. The Riders went just above their average number of goals per game in a 17-3 win on the turf at the Chase Fieldhouse.

A win of the opening draw allowed the Riders to set up their offense, and they patiently played the ball around the perimeter of the Padua defense. That led to an 8-meter free-position opportunity, and Ella Brown scored her first goal of the afternoon to give CR the lead.

Lyndsey Weller got on the board next, coming out from behind the net and beating Pandas keeper Abby Johnson high. Weller also finished an end-to-end rush, then completed her natural hat trick after a restart to put the Riders on top, 4-0.

Padua got into the scoring column about halfway through the first half. Kelsey Clauss got the goal, sending a wraparound shot past Caesar Rodney keeper Melissa Dolt.

Johnson did her best to limit the Riders, coming up with a few saves as the half progressed, but the visitors added another five goals before intermission. Not only did CR control the draws, but they got to many of the ground balls as well to keep Padua from getting its offense going consistently.

The Riders outshot the Pandas, 23-12, and Dolt had eight saves. Brown finished with four goals and two assists, and Weller had three assists to go along with her three goals. Elle Roberts and Alexis Riley each had three goals. Caesar Rodney (4-0) visits Dover on Wednesday under the lights at 7 p.m.

Shannon Salerni had two second-half goals for the Pandas. Johnson had six saves. Padua fell to 1-1 and is at Saint Mark’s on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.

