Catholic high school fall sports enter stretch run with busy week

The postseason for high school fall sports is just a few weeks away, but the various teams still have some regular-season matchups to get through before tournament time.

In field hockey, two contenders for deep postseason runs meet up, while the volleyball court will host battles between traditional powerhouses several times. The boys’ side features Salesianum soccer making the trip to northern New Jersey for the annual battle with national power St. Benedict’s Prep. And a full weekend of football awaits.

Girls

Field hockey

Monday

Saint Mark’s (7-3) at Wilmington Charter (8-1), 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth (3-5) at Dickinson (5-4), 3:30 p.m.

Tatnall (11-0) at Archmere (10-1), 3:45 p.m. Two of the best teams in Division II go at it on the turf at Archmere. Archmere scores the second-highest number of goals per game at 5.8, while the Hornets are fourth at 5.1. Tatnall has allowed just two goals all season, just ahead of the Auks’ four.

Tower Hill (3-5) vs. Padua (3-6), 3:45 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Wednesday

Saint Mark’s at A.I. DuPont (0-7), 3:30 p.m.

Ursuline (4-5) at Caravel (4-5-1), 6:15 p.m.

Thursday

Archmere at Tower Hill, 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Padua vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Montessori School

Wilmington Charter at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.

St. Michaels at Ss. Peter and Paul (8-1), 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

TBA vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, 12:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday

St. Elizabeth (2-8) at William Penn (4-7), 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Ursuline (4-7) at Wilmington Charter (5-5), 5:15 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (10-1) at Archmere (8-2), 6 p.m. The Spartans have been on top of the state’s rankings all season, but last week they suffered their first loss in almost three years. They take on the Auks, who have quietly put together a solid season.

Padua (4-6) at Tower Hill (9-1), 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul (6-4), 5 p.m.

Thursday

Conrad (3-7) at Archmere, 6 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Middletown (8-3), 6 p.m.

Padua at Wilmington Friends (4-5), 6:15 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Delaware Military (8-4), 6:30 p.m.

Friday

St. Elizabeth at Brandywine (6-4), 5:30 p.m.

Ursuline at Delmarva Christian (10-1), 6:15 p.m.

Saturday

Appoquinimink (6-4) at Archmere, noon

Boys

Soccer

Monday

Tatnall (1-5-3) at Archmere (5-4-1), 3:45 p.m.

Glenelg at Ss. Peter and Paul (3-5), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s (9-2) at Wilmington Christian (1-6-1), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

MOT Charter (3-5-1) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-9), 3:30 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Friends School of Baltimore at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Dickinson (2-7) at Salesianum (10-1), 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Dickinson vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:30 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Ss. Peter and Paul at Indian Creek, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday

Newark Charter (3-3-3) at Archmere, 11 a.m.

Salesianum vs. St. Benedict’s Prep (N.J.), 3 p.m. at Riverfront Park. The Sals and Gray Bees have been playing each other for several years, with St. Benedict’s Prep taking a 5-0 win last season at Abessinio Stadium. The Gray Bees are currently ranked first in the country in the United Soccer Coaches and Prep Soccer polls, and they have not lost since 2018. Salesianum, however, ended a 71-match St. Benedict’s winning streak with an overtime win in 2013.

Football

Friday

Saint Mark’s (6-1) at Delaware Military (3-3), 7 p.m. The Spartans returned to the winning column on Oct. 14, but they face a tough battle in their final road game of the regular season. Two of the Seahawks’ losses have come against out-of-state powers. Last year, DMA handed the Spartans a loss at the Graveyard; the road team has won three of the last four in this series.

Saturday

Archmere (4-2) at Caesar Rodney (0-7), 11 a.m.

Salesianum (5-1) at William Penn (2-4), 1 p.m.

St. Andrew’s (3-3) vs. St. Elizabeth (6-0), 7 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium

Cross country (co-ed except where noted)

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul vs. Chapelgate Christian and Indian Creek, 4:15 p.m. at Indian Creek High School (boys only)

Friday

Saint Mark’s, Ursuline and Salesianum at Killens Invitational, 3 p.m. at Killens Pond State Park, Felton