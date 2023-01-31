Catholic high schools have packed sports schedule this week as tournaments near

Few weeks of the winter sports season have offered the nuggets that are on thi schedule. Compelling games that will impact the basketball state tournament occur nearly every day, culminating with the SL24 UnLocke the Light tournament at the Chase Fieldhouse. The final game there features Salesianum and Sanford, who always put on a great show.

On the mat, the Sallies’ wrestling team welcomes a pair of state championship contenders to Wilmington, and the Saint Mark’s boys and girls swimming teams look to build on upset wins over Brandywine on Monday. Also, and this seems hard to believe, but the state indoor track championship will be held this weekend in suburban Washington, D.C.

Boys

Basketball

Tuesday

Appoquinimink (10-3) at Salesianum (7-6), 7:30 p.m. The Sals kick off a huge week with the first of three games against teams ranked in the top 10 by Delaware Live Sports. The Jaguars have won three straight and feature several talented guards, including Haji Bell, while the Sals have gotten their offense going with the help of several scorers, including R.J. Johnson and Isaiah Hynson.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth (11-5) at William Penn (8-4), 5:15 p.m. After a big fourth-quarter comeback against Saint Mark’s on Monday, the Vikings travel remain on the road for another tough assignment. The Colonials had won six of seven heading into Tuesday’s showdown at Howard, and they like to put points on the board.

Archmere (6-5) at Wilmington Charter (2-11), 6:15 p.m.

Tower Hill (9-2) at Salesianum, 6:30 p.m. A rematch of last spring’s state championship game comes to Father Birkenheuer Gymnasium, and the Sals are hoping for a much different result. The Hillers have just one in-state loss this season as twins Dean and Dylan Shepherd have them in the title hunt again.

Friday

Jemicy at Ss. Peter and Paul (7-5), 5:30 p.m.

Delaware Military (2-11) vs. Saint Mark’s (6-8), 8 p.m. at the Chase Fieldhouse. The fifth annual UnLocke the Light event returns to the Chase Fieldhouse, and the Spartans could use a win to pick up some points to aid their postseason credentials. The event raises money to help students who may need resources to help their mental health and is held in memory of Saint Mark’s graduate Sean Locke, who took his own life in 2018.

Saturday

Archmere vs. Tower Hill, 4 p.m. at the Chase Fieldhouse.

Salesianum vs. Sanford (8-4), 8 p.m. at the Chase Fieldhouse.

Wrestling

Wednesday

St. Elizabeth and First State Military (5-2) vs. Delaware Military (4-4), 5:30 p.m.

William Penn (10-1) at Salesianum (6-1), 7:15 p.m. The Sals begin a challenging week with a home match against the hot Colonials after a close loss on the road at Caesar Rodney over the weekend.

Friday

Delaware Military at Archmere (4-5), 4 p.m.

Saturday

Sussex Central (16-0) at Salesianum, noon. The Golden Knights head north for a matinee against the Sals. Central has rolled through its dual-meet schedule, with the lone close win coming against defending champion Cape Henlopen. The Sals edged the Golden Knights last season in Georgetown.

Seaford (0-5) at Saint Mark’s (5-2), 3 p.m.

Girls

Basketball

Tuesday

Salisbury School at Ss. Peter and Paul (9-2), 4 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (9-3) at St. Elizabeth (5-6), 6 p.m.

Ursuline (14-0) at Archmere (10-2), 6:15 p.m.

Wilmington Friends (5-6) at Saint Mark’s (10-4), 7:15 p.m.

Thursday

Conrad (5-8) at St. Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul, 6 p.m.

Wilmington Charter at Archmere, 6 p.m. The winner of this game is in the driver’s seat for the Diamond State Athletic Conference championship. The Force had won eight straight heading into Tuesday’s game at St. Elizabeth, continuing to build on last year’s success. The Auks also are putting together a memorable season and will be coming in battle-tested after a game against undefeated Ursuline.

Friday

Saint Mark’s vs. Middletown (9-4), 6 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse. The Spartans will be looking to kick off the SL24 UnLocke the Light event with a bang. They will meet a Cavaliers team that has a few quality wins on their resume. Both are looking to add some bonus points toward their index as the state tournament nears.

Saturday

Ursuline (14-0) vs. Padua (5-10), noon at Chase Fieldhouse

Newark Charter (4-7) at Archmere, 12:15 p.m.

Sanford (10-3) at St. Elizabeth, 2:30 p.m.

Swimming (co-ed unless noted)

Tuesday

Wilmington Charter (5-2 boys, 6-2 girls) vs. Archmere (1-7 boys, 4-5 girls), 3:30 p.m. at Wilmington Charter

Delaware Military (2-4 boys, 2-5 girls) vs. Saint Mark’s, (6-2 boys, 7-1 girls), 6:30 p.m. at Wilmington Charter

Wednesday

Appoquinimink (3-5 boys, 3-5 girls) vs. Salesianum (8-1)/Padua (4-4), 3 p.m. at Fraim Boys and Girls Club

Thursday

Salesianum/Ursuline (7-0) vs. Conrad (6-3 boys, 4-5 girls), 3:30 p.m. at McKean High School

Archmere vs. Tower Hill (2-5 boys, 7-0 girls), 3:30 p.m. at Walnut Street YMCA

Annapolis Area Christian vs. Ss. Peter and Paul (1-3), 3:45 p.m. at Easton Family YMCA (boys only)

Track

Saturday

DIAA championship, Prince Georges Sports and Learning Center, Hyattsville, Md.