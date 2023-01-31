Spelling Bee highlights opening day of Catholic Schools Week at St. Mary Magdalen in Wilmington — Photo gallery

Top spellers in fourth through eighth grade showed their skills in the school spelling bee for more than an hour at St. Mary Magdalen the Monday of Catholic Schools Week.

The boys and girls were cheered on as classmates made their way through some toughies toward the final round of the school competition Jan. 30.

Winner Annabel DiSabatino, a seventh grader, will represent St. Mary Magdalen at the state bee later this year. She outlasted fourth-grade schoolmate Emma Nguyen for the championship.

The school has plenty of events scheduled for the week. Wednesday is a dress-down day with a pancake breakfast, dodgeball tournament and a visit from St. Mark’s Marching Band. Thursday is teacher appreciation day; it’s also Drop Everything and Read day. Friday features a movie and popcorn for School Spirit Day and early dismissal. There will also be a prayer service for the feast of St. Blaise.

A complete list of other Catholic Schools Week events at school around the Diocese of Wilmington can be found here.