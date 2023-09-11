First full week of sports awaits Diocese of Wilmington Catholic high schools

After a taste of a half-week of games, the high school sports action gets going on the more customary Monday. Athletes, officials and fans alike look to be getting cooler temperatures this week, although there is some rain in the forecast. That’s not a problem for volleyball, which has some good showdowns on tap.

Girls

Field hockey

Monday

St. Elizabeth (0-0) at McKean (0-0), 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Conrad (0-1) at Archmere (0-1), 3:45 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (1-0) at Newark Charter (1-0), 3:45 p.m.

Padua (0-1) at Ursuline (0-1), 3:45 p.m.

Severn at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Christiana (0-0) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Christiana High School

Thursday

Saint Mark’s at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Caravel (1-0) at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.

Friday

St. Elizabeth vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Ss. Peter and Paul (2-0) at Delmarva Christian (0-0), 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth (1-1) at Conrad (1-0), 3:45 p.m.

Ursuline (1-0) at Tower Hill (1-0), 5:15 p.m. The Raiders have the honor of being the opponent in the home opener for the defending state champs. For this season, however, that is not in the Hillers’ cozy Weaver Gymnasium, but the much larger Carpenter Field House across the street. Both teams feature big hitters and outstanding back-line defense.

Brandywine (0-1) at Saint Mark’s (1-0), 7:15 p.m.

Thursday

Padua (1-1) at Archmere (0-1), 6 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul (1-1) at St. Vincent Pallotti, 4:30 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (1-0) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m. The Spartans’ volleyballers take over the campus on a Friday night for an early season test. The matchup on the front line to watch may be Seraphina Padian against Ava Borcky.

Cross country

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul and Gunston at Cambridge-South Dorchester, 4 p.m.

Friday

Saint Mark’s and Ursuline at the White Clay Creek Classic, 3 p.m. at White Clay Creek State Park

St. Elizabeth at the Middletown Invitational, 3:30 p.m. at Lums Pond State Park

Saturday

Padua at the Adidas Challenge, Cary, N.C.

Soccer

Wednesday

Salisbury School at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Boys

Soccer

Monday

St. Elizabeth (0-1) at Odyssey Charter (0-1), 3:30 p.m.

Key at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Archmere (0-1) at Conrad (1-0), 3:45 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (0-0) at William Penn (0-0), 3:45 p.m. These teams meet for the first time since 2019. The senior-heavy Spartans begin their quest to return to the DIAA Division II state championship game, and a win over the Colonials would be a nice start.

Wednesday

St. Elizabeth at Red Lion (0-0), 4 p.m.

La Salle College HS (Pa.) at Salesianum (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Annapolis Area Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Caravel (1-0) at Salesianum, 7 p.m. The Sals play their first Delaware opponent of the season, and it’s a good one. It will be a matchup of the two defending state champs under the lights. Gianluca Marroni quarterbacks the Sals’ offense, which faces a stiff test in Bucs keeper Alejandro Marte.

Cross country

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at the Rumble in the Jungle, 4 p.m. at Cambridge-South Dorchester High School

Friday

Saint Mark’s and Salesianum at the White Clay Creek Classic, 3 p.m. at White Clay Creek State Park

St. Elizabeth at the Middletown Invitational, 3:30 p.m. at Lums Pond State Park

Saturday

Salesianum at the RVA Relays Invitational, time TBA at Pole Green Park (Va.)

Football

Friday

Indian River (1-0) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-1), 7 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium. The Vikings and Indians have played some close ones the past few years, including a 32-21 St. E’s win in the Class 2A quarterfinals last November at Abessinio. The Vikings battled Archmere in the first week, while IR had a big lead at A.I. DuPont when the game was stopped because of inclement weather.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s (0-1) at Archmere (1-0), 11 a.m. These teams have played seven times since 2017, with Archmere winning six. The Auks will send a new-look squad up against a large and veteran Spartans roster. Several of the games between these teams have ended in dramatic fashion. Will the same be true this year?